VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE WORLD BETWEEN US on HBO
HBO Asia's hit original Taiwan drama series THE WORLD BETWEEN US premieres today on HBO NOW®, HBO GO®, HBO On Demand® and partners' streaming platforms. Watch the trailer below.
The ten-part hour-long series follows the aftermath of a mass- shooting where the killer, the victims, the victims' families, the media and defense teams' fates are all intertwined.
THE WORLD BETWEEN US features an all-star ensemble cast from Taiwan, including Alyssa Chia ("The Prince of Han Dynasty," "The Heaven Sword and Dragon Saber"), James Wen ("My Queen," "My Fierce Wife") and Wu Kang-Jen ("A Touch of Green," "Wake Up").