VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Season 2 of HBO's FRAYED

The six-episode second season of the critically-acclaimed international Max Original Frayed debuts Thursday, November 4.

Season two of the dramedy kicks off in London, where the lives and SECRETS OF the Cooper family continue to unravel as they deal with the ramifications of season one's explosive finale, and their Australian past insists on catching up with them. The series stars creator and writer, Sarah Kendall, and is executive produced by Clelia Mountford and Sharon Horgan.

Having made it out of Australia, season two finds Sammy (Sarah Kendall) and her kids, Lenny (Frazer Hadfield) and Tess (Maggie Ireland-Jones), living in a tiny London flat while she frantically tries to prove that her lawyer, Rufus (Robert Webb), stole her house. Barely able to make ends meet working in "exhaust management" (she's a secretary in a muffler repair shop), Sammy is desperate to find a way to reclaim her opulent London life. She also needs to keep her kids far away from Australia and the truth about what happened to their neighbor, Terry, not least with an ambitious cop heading up the missing persons case - one who simply cannot believe Terry would just disappear. With Jim (Ben Mingay), Jean (Kerry Armstrong) and Abby (Alexandra Jensen) trying to keep their secret hidden and con artist Bev (Doris Younane) lurking on the scene, it's only a matter of time until Sammy is called back to be a key witness in the case.

Frayed stars creator, writer and producer Sarah Kendall, who earned a 2020 BAFTA® TV nomination for Female Performance in a Comedy Program for her role in season one, alongside Maggie Dence, Trystan Go, Robert Webb, Ben Mingay, Kerry Armstrong, Alexandra Jensen, Doris Younane. Diane Morgan, Matt Passmore, George Houvardas, Frazer Hadfield, Maggie Ireland-Jones, Hamish Michael, Gemma Whelan, Jane Hall and Emma Harvie.

Frayed is produced by Merman Television ("Motherland" BBC, "There She Goes" BBC, "This Way Up" C4/Hulu, "Catastrophe" C4/Amazon), the production company founded and run by award-winning duo Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford, in association with Australia's Guesswork Television ("Rosehaven," Get "Krack!n," "Please Like Me") and Sky Studios. The series is writted and created by Sarah Kendall, developed by Clelia Mountford, produced by Nicole O'Donohue and directed by Shaun Wilson. Executive Producers are Clelia Mountford and Sharon Horgan for Merman, Kevin Whyte for Guesswork, Todd Abbott for ABC and Tilusha Ghelani for Sky Studios.

This dramedy joins the platform's ever-growing slate of international titles, including including the upcoming 2021 German TV Awards Best Drama Series "Para - We Are KING (Wir Sind King)"; upcoming "Sort Of," which premiered at TIFF this year; the Spanish series "Veneno," "Perfect Life (Vida Perfecta)," which will return for a season two this year, and upcoming "Paradise (Paraíso)"; the upcoming Danish drama "Kamikaze"; the powerful 1980s limited drama series "It's a Sin" and the romantic comedy series "Starstruck."

Watch the new trailer here: