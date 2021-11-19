VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for SHATTERED Starring John Malkovich

Lionsgate has released the trailer for Shattered, a new film set to hit theaters and on-demand on January 14.

In the tradition of FATAL ATTRACTION and Basic Instinct comes this dazzling action-thriller starring Academy AwardÂ® nominee John Malkovich (RED) and Frank Grillo (Avengers: Endgame). After lonely tech millionaire Chris (Cameron Monaghan, "Shameless") encounters charming, sexy Sky (Lilly Krug), passion grows between them - and when he's injured, she quickly steps in as his nurse. But Sky's odd behavior makes Chris suspect that she has more sinister intentions, especially when Sky's roommate is found dead from mysterious causes.

Directed by Luis Prieto, the film was written by David Loughery and stars Cameron Monaghan, Frank Grillo, Lilly Krug, Sasha Luss, and John Malkovich.

Watch the new trailer here: