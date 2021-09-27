VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Peacock's Upcoming GOOD TIMING WITH JO FIRESTONE Comedy Special

Peacock has released the trailer for the upcoming comedy special, Good Timing With Jo Firestone.

In this hilarious and heartwarming special, Jo Firestone teaches a comedy workshop for 16 senior citizens, leading up to their first live stand-up show.

"I've been working with this class since March 2020. Most of us met in person for the first time while shooting this special. Everyone was shocked at how tall everyone else was," Firestone said in a statement.

Directed by Julie Miller, and executive produced by Miller and Firestone, the special starts streaming Friday, October 15 on Peacock.

Jo Firestone is a New York-based comedian whose work can be seen on Shrill (Hulu), JOE PERA TALKS WITH YOU (Adult Swim), HIGH MAINTENANCE (HBO), and the new adult animated show, TEENAGE EUTHANASIA (Adult Swim). She has written for and performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She teaches a weekly online comedy class to senior citizens every Monday at 10am.

Watch the trailer here: