Out November 13th.

Mixed up with a dangerous crime syndicate, an undercover cop wakes up to find he's missing his partner, his wife, and the last three days of his life.

Watch the trailer below!

The film stars Robert Palmer Watkins, Thomas Wilson Brown, Deborah Lee Smith, Roy Huang, and Gina Hiraizumi. It will be released November 13th.

