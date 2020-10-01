VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for KINDRED

When her boyfriend Ben suddenly dies in an accident, mother-to-be Charlotte collapses.

When her boyfriend Ben suddenly dies in an accident, mother-to-be Charlotte collapses upon receiving the news. She wakes up in Ben's family home, a crumbling old manor house in the middle of nowhere with Ben's overbearing mother, Margaret, and his controlling stepbrother, Thomas. They are determined to care for her, at least until the baby arrives. Grief stricken and increasingly haunted by visions possibly brought on by the pregnancy, Charlotte accepts their help. But as the days go by and her visions intensify, she begins to doubt the family's intentions and her suspicions grow that they may be trying to control her and her unborn baby.

Watch the trailer below!

Having directed commercials for over fifteen years, Joe Marcantonio has shot hundreds of jobs for clients as diverse as Amazon, Paul Smith, Microsoft, John Lewis, Paul McCartney and Nike. His short films have played at festivals worldwide including Cannes, Edinburgh, Raindance, San Francisco, Holly Shorts, Manchester and even London's Design museum. He has won four 'Vimeo Staff Picks' - the last of which was Red Light, an acclaimed drama starring BIFA winner and BAFTA nominee Jessie Buckley and BAFTA Scotland nominee Martin McCann. His debut feature film Kindred is a psychological thriller, produced by Reiver Pictures, starring Jack Lowden, Fiona Shaw and Tamara Lawrance.



