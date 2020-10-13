VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for I'M YOUR WOMAN With Rachel Brosnahan

In this 1970s set crime drama, a woman is forced to go on the run.

In this 1970s set crime drama, a woman is forced to go on the run after her husband betrays his partners, sending her and her baby on a dangerous journey.

Watch the trailer below!

Brosnahan worked and trained within the walls of Stonestreet Studio before moving on to a recurring role on THE BLACKLIST and then to acclaimed Netflix series House of Cards, where she played Rachel Posner for three seasons. She won Emmy and GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS for the Amazon show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She appeared Off-Broadway as Desdemona in Shakespeare's Othello.

