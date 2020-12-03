VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for HOUSE OF HO on HBO Max

Follow the lives, loves, and conflicts of the Hos, a wealthy Vietnamese-American family in Houston who've built a multimillion-dollar empire. In this unique and wildly entertaining new reality series, power struggles and family drama collide as Binh and Hue, immigrants who proudly achieved the American dream, attempt to control the lives of their adult children Washington and Judy, who find themselves under constant pressure to live up to their parents' impossible expectations. Along with Washington's wife Lesley, kooky Aunt Tina, and party girl Cousin Sammy, the Ho household is filled with love, laughter, and of course, designer handbags.

Watch the trailer below!

HBO Max® is WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer offering, with 10,000 hours of curated premium content. HBO Max offers best in class quality entertainment, featuring the greatest array of storytelling for all audiences with the iconic brands of HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and much more. Most HBO subscribers in the U.S. have access to HBO Max as part of their HBO subscription and can visit HBOMax.com for more details.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You