VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for GRETEL & HANSEL Starring Sophia Lillis

Orion Pictures has released the trailer for their upcoming film Gretel & Hansel, the story you know hides a dark secret. From visionary director Oz Perkins comes a terrifying new twist on a classic tale.

A long time ago in a distant fairytale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil.

Watch the trailer below!

Directed by Osgood Perkins, the film stars Sophia Lillis, Sammy Leakey, and Alice Krige.

Gretel & Hansel will be released in theaters on January 31, 2020





