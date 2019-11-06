VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Four-Part Hulu Original THE ACCIDENT

Hulu has released the trailer for the 4-part original THE ACCIDENT, which premieres on Hulu, Friday, November 22.

Watch the trailer below!

In a community that has been left behind, a large construction project offers hope for a better future. But that future disappears when a local politician's rebellious daughter leads a gang of friends onto the site. An explosion causes the building to collapse, killing everyone but her. In the aftermath of the tragedy, grief quickly turns to anger. Unwilling to accept that their children were to blame, the families cry for justice. And as the gears of justice slowly turn, challenging truths begin to emerge. When the spotlight shifts onto one of the town's own sons, the town threatens to tear itself apart. It falls to the Council Leader's long-suffering wife, now caring for a daughter with a lifelong disability, to hold the community together. And as those in charge fail to deliver closure for the town, it's up to her to lead them on THE MARCH for justice, no matter what the cost.



The series stars Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley, National Treasure: Kiri), Sidse Babett Knudsen, Mark Lewis Jones (Chernobyl, Carnival Row), Joanna Scanlan (Getting On), Adrian Scarborough (Killing Eve), Ruth Madeley (Years and Years, The Rook)





