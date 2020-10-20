VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for EATER'S GUIDE TO THE WORLD on Hulu
Narrated by Maya Rudolph.
Discover the most surprising culinary destinations in Eater's Guide to the World. Join narrator Maya Rudolph on a quest to find the most unexpected places to score an epic meal, while drinking and dining with the locals along the way.
Watch the trailer below!
Lauren Cynamon, Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen and Amanda Kludt serve as executive producers and the series is produced by Eater and Vox Media Studios.
