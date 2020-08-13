VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for BTS Concert Film BREAK THE SILENCE

The movie opens in U.S. theaters on September 10.

Big Hit Entertainment and Trafalgar Releasing announced today that tickets for BTS' BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE will become available in select international territories starting today for screenings beginning September 10. U.S. screenings will begin September 24 with tickets on sale starting August 27.

BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' is now over. The worldwide stadium tour topped the Billboard Boxscore, and marked BTS as the first Korean group to perform at Wembley Stadium. The tour took place across Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, São Paulo, London, Paris, Osaka, Shizuoka, Riyadh, and Seoul.

With unprecedented access, BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE travels with BTS throughout the tour, exploring each band member behind the curtain. Off stage, we see another side of BTS. The seven members begin to candidly tell personal stories they have never voiced before.

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," is a South Korean boyband that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, the band has established themselves as global superstars breaking countless world records. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, BTS has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), topped prominent music charts, performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world and has been named as one of TIME 100: The Most Influential People of 2019. The band has also been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS and American Music Awards.

To find a full list of dates, visit the official film website www.BTSincinemas.com.

