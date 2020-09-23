VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for BOOKS OF BLOOD on Hulu

Based on Clive Barker's acclaimed and influential horror anthology.

Based on Clive Barker's acclaimed and influential horror anthology BOOKS OF BLOOD, this feature takes audiences on a journey into uncharted and forbidden territory through three uncanny tales tangled in space and time.

The series stars Britt Robertson, Rafi Gavron, Anna Friel, Yul Vazquez, and Freda Foh Shen

Directed by Brannon Braga, the film is executive produced by Braga, Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins, Alana Kleiman, Brian Witten, Jeff Kwatinetz, Josh Barry, Clive Barker and Adam Simon. The film is co-executive produced by Mark Miller, and produced by Jason Clark and Joe Micucci. The film comes from Touchstone Television and Fuzzy Door, headed by MacFarlane and Huggins.

