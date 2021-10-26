VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for ANNA Series on AMC+

AMC+ released the trailer for their original dystopian drama Anna, created and directed by Italian filmmaker and author Niccolò Ammaniti, and inspired by one of his best-selling novels. Hailed as the "bravest series ever produced in Italy'' by Vanity Fair, Anna will make its exclusive U.S. premiere on AMC+, AMC Networks' premium streaming bundle, on Thursday, November 18 with new episodes streaming weekly.

Anna is a dystopian story of a ravaged world destroyed by a virus which kills adults but spares children. Set amongst parched fields and mysterious forests, the crumbling hulks of shopping malls and abandoned cities pierce deserted wide-open spaces on an island reclaimed by nature and run by savage communities of survivors, most of whom are children. Anna only has one guide: a book left by her mother with instructions on how to survive. But, with each passing day she discovers that the old rules no longer apply, and instead must make up new ones as she goes along.

Newcomer Giulia Dragotto plays the lead role of Anna, who sets off IN SEARCH OF her kidnapped brother, Astor, played by Alessandro Pecorella who is also making his television debut. As Anna's journey unfolds, she is forced to battle adversity and confront any danger to survive.

Niccolò Ammaniti is the director of the series and crafted the screenplay with Francesca Manieri (Fast as the Wind, The First King, The Miracle, We Are Who We Are). Anna is the second television project penned by the author who won the Premio Strega following the success of The Miracle. A Sky Original series commissioned by Sky Studios for Sky Italia, Anna is produced by Mario Gianani and Lorenzo Mieli with Lorenzo Gangarossa for Wildside, a Fremantle company, in co-production with ARTE France, Fremantle, The New Life Company, and Kwaï and with the support of Creative Europe - Media Programme of the European Union.

