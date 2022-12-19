VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For Shaquille O'Neal's New Year's Eve Special
The special starts Saturday, December 31st at 3:30pmPT/6:30pmET.
Watch for "The Shaq'tacular Spectacular," hosted by Shaquille O'Neal, an immersive VR New Year's Eve countdown special exclusively available across Meta Quest, Facebook, Instagram & Messenger's Watch Together.
The can't-miss NYE countdown features performances by Cardi B, Ludacris, Lil Yachty, Killer Mike, WHIPPED CREAM, and DJ DIESEL, along with additional special guest appearances by Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek.
The show will be filled with all-star musical acts, thrilling celebrity entertainment, and an epic neon light performance complete with a DJ set from our party's host! The exciting acts join Shaq center stage surrounded by a roller rink, basketball court, and mainstage that's filled with a marching band, cheerleaders, pro roller skaters, basketball players, and fans inside the party.
Starting Saturday, December 31st at 3:30pmPT/6:30pmET, the event will premiere in VR in Meta Horizon Worlds and on Meta Quest TV for fans with a Meta Quest 2 headset, as well as on Shaquille O'Neal's Facebook and Instagram pages and Messenger's Watch Together. The show will be on an endless loop all night where you can join in at any time for the start of the celebrations.
Watch the new trailer here:
From This Author - Michael Major
December 19, 2022
The greeting features Tom Cruise thanking fans mid-air after jumping from a helicopter while filming MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - DEAD RECKONING, and premiered during a commercial in the national broadcast of the NFL Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on CBS. Watch the new video now!
VIDEO: First OPPENHEIMER Trailer Released
December 19, 2022
The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, biologist and botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer. Matt Damon portrays General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey, Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission. Watch the new video now!
Wynonna Judd Announces Special Guests for 2023 'The Judds: The Final Tour'
December 19, 2022
The explosive 11-date first run of the arena tour saw generations of Judds fans singing along to the duo's most enduring and beloved hits. Wynonna has once again enlisted the talents of some of Nashville's brightest stars - joining her for the 2023 run include Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, and Tanya Tucker.
¿Téo? Shares New Single 'In the Essence'
December 16, 2022
Born in Atlanta but based in LA, Colombian-American Mateo Arias, who performs and records under the name ¿Téo?, has unveiled a new song, “In the Essence.” Produced by John Blanda, and co-written by Arias and Maesu, the sensual track is further evidence of Arias’ unique blend of bossa nova, hip-hop and alternative music.
Los Angeles Band Junior Varsity Unveil New Single 'Florida'
December 16, 2022
The duo of Greg Varteresian and Zach Michel unveiled SIDE B EP earlier this year. It has already tallied nearly 2 million streams and counting. It followed up last year’s bristling self-titled EP with a second set of genre-blurring tracks that echo the agitation of the world around them. Watch the new video now!