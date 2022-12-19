VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For Shaquille O'Neal's New Year's Eve Special

Watch for "The Shaq'tacular Spectacular," hosted by Shaquille O'Neal, an immersive VR New Year's Eve countdown special exclusively available across Meta Quest, Facebook, Instagram & Messenger's Watch Together.

The can't-miss NYE countdown features performances by Cardi B, Ludacris, Lil Yachty, Killer Mike, WHIPPED CREAM, and DJ DIESEL, along with additional special guest appearances by Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek.

The show will be filled with all-star musical acts, thrilling celebrity entertainment, and an epic neon light performance complete with a DJ set from our party's host! The exciting acts join Shaq center stage surrounded by a roller rink, basketball court, and mainstage that's filled with a marching band, cheerleaders, pro roller skaters, basketball players, and fans inside the party.

Starting Saturday, December 31st at 3:30pmPT/6:30pmET, the event will premiere in VR in Meta Horizon Worlds and on Meta Quest TV for fans with a Meta Quest 2 headset, as well as on Shaquille O'Neal's Facebook and Instagram pages and Messenger's Watch Together. The show will be on an endless loop all night where you can join in at any time for the start of the celebrations.

Watch the new trailer here: