VIDEO: Watch the TERRIFIER 2 Trailer

Terrifier 2 will have its world premiere on August 29 at FrightFest, followed by its North American premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin, TX. The film will be released in theaters on October 6.

The highly anticipated sequel to the cult-favorite horror film promises blood, gore and so much more.

The film features Felissa Rose, David Howard Thornton, Griffin Santopietro, Lauren LaVera, and Chris Jericho.

After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the timid town of Miles County where he targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night.

Watch the new trailer here: