VIDEO: Watch the Season 2 Finale of ARTIFICIAL Live on Wednesday, August 28 on Twitch at 5 p.m. PST

Hot off its Primetime Emmy win for Outstanding Innovation In Interactive Media, be sure to tune in for the Season 2 finale of "Artificial" on Wednesday, August 28 at 5:00 pm PST only on Twitch and join thousands of users as they decide the outcome of the story.

"Artificial" is a Primetime Emmy Award-winning and Peabody Award-winning digital series that is the first-ever live interactive scripted program developed for Twitch that enables its audience to influence the narrative through polls, Q&A's with the characters, and more. The story follows Dr. Matt Lin (Tohoru Masamune) as he, along with the live Twitch audience, guides his AI daughter Sophie (Tiffany Chu) on her journey to become human. The show was created by three-time Primetime Emmy award-winning writer/producer Bernie Su ("Artificial;" "Emma Approved"; "The Lizzie Bennet Diaries").

Watch THE STREAM here.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You