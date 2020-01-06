VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for KICKASSO

Join artist and designer Kickasso in his LA studio where fashion, sports and Hip-Hop culture collide. Kickasso takes the sneaker game to the next level with elaborate and ONE OF A KIND designs for celebrity clients. Experience THE METHOD to his madness as he digs into their personal lives to collaborate and design the most epic, custom ONE OF A KIND sneakers that truly express the passions of his collaborators.

Watch the trailer below!

Upcoming guests include, Young M.A, Gabby Douglas, Mally Mall, Chris Bosh, Courtney Lee, Candace Parker, and more.

The season premiere kicks off with celebrity guests, Ashley Cole, star Defender of LA Galaxy, and Sommer Ray, Social Media Influencer & Fitness Model. Ashley has never had a shoe customized with art before, and entrusts Kickasso with designing the cleats that will be worn during his last few games in his career. Also, with the launch of Sommer's new highly anticipated shoe launch, Kickasso is the first to see and reveal the new product line, and then turn it into a personalized canvass for the influencer.





