VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for ENDING DISEASE Documentary
A revolution in medicine is happening.
A revolution in medicine is happening as we move from treatments to cures for some of the most vexing diseases known to humanity, including cancer, leukemia, lymphoma, HIV/AIDS, paralysis, blindness, and more. The timely documentary Ending Disease follows ten patients using stem cell and CAR T therapy to treat a variety of debilitating illnesses and injuries.
Watch the trailer below.Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Joe Gantz was granted unprecedented access to these groundbreaking clinical trials. Over four parts, the documentary reveals deeply human stories of patients and their doctors working together on the frontier of medical science, as well as the intimate moments of families grappling with challenges and triumphs along the way.
