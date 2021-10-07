Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the New Trailer for RESIDENT EVIL

The film will be released November 24.

Oct. 7, 2021  
Watch the new trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

The video game-inspired film stars Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia, Donal Logue, and Neal McDonough.

Directed by Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down; The Strangers: Prey at Night), the film brings audiences on a suspenseful journey to find the source of evil ravaging through the small Midwestern town of Raccoon City. Inspired by the acclaimed video game, Resident Evil, this is Roberts' first adaptation project as a screenwriter.

Watch the trailer here:


