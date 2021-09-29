VIDEO: Watch the New Trailer for A24's THE SOUVENIR PART II

The trailer has been released for A24's upcoming film The Souvenir Part II. The film is out in theaters on October 29.

In the aftermath of her tumultuous relationship with a charismatic and manipulative older man, Julie begins to untangle her fraught love for him in making her graduation film, sorting fact from his elaborately constructed fiction. Joanna Hogg's shimmering story of first love and a young woman's formative years, The Souvenir Part II is a portrait of the artist that transcends the halting particulars of everyday life - a singular, alchemic mix of memoir and fantasy.

The cast includes Honor Swinton Byrne, Tilda Swinton, Richard Ayoade, Charlie Heaton, Harris Dickinson, Joe Alwyn, Ariane Labed, and James Spencer Ashworth. It was written and directed by Joanna Hogg, who created the film's first installation.

Watch the new trailer here: