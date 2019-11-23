VIDEO: Watch the New Trailer For the 5th and Final Season of FULLER HOUSE

The final season of Fuller House is beginning on December 6th!

Watch the all new trailer for the season below, featuring all of your favorite members of the Tanner-Fuller family!

Fuller House is a spinoff of the 90s sitcom Full House. The show follows recently widowed D.J. Tanner-Fuller finds herself living in her childhood home with younger sister and aspiring musician Stephanie Tanner and DJ's lifelong best friend/fellow single mother Kimmy Gibbler. The women reuniting to help support one another navigate careers, parenting and relationships with the kind of love and humor you can only get from the people you grew up with. The Tanner childhood house is fuller than ever though with not only DJ's three boys - the awkward 13-year-old Jackson, neurotic 7-year-old Max and baby Tommy Jr. - but also Kimmy's feisty teenage daughter Ramona and Kimmy's not so estranged ex-husband Fernando all under the same roof. Returning for its second season, THE FAMILY experiences a new year of life's moments big and small from the start of a new school year, to budding romances to coming together for the holidays. There's nothing like spending Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's with the people you love, because life is fuller with family.

Fuller House stars Candace Cameron Bure as D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner, Andrea Barber as Kimmy Gibbler, Juan Pablo Di Pace as Fernando, Soni Nicole Bringas as Romona, Michael Campion as Jackson, Elias Harger as Max, Dashiell and FOX Messitt Twins as Baby Tommy, Scott Weinger as Steve Hale, John Brotherton as Matt Harmon, and Ashley Liao as Lola.





