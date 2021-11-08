VIDEO: Watch the GREY'S ANATOMY & STATION 19 Crossover Trailer

ABC has released the trailer for the new Grey's Anatomy and STATION 19 crossover episode, airing Thursday, November 11 on ABC.

On Station 19's "Things We Lost in the Fire" episode, Theo and Vic hit a relationship milestone, Vic is forced to reckon with her feelings about commitment. Andy takes refuge at Dean's home and helps care for Pruitt, while Dean considers a new potential career opportunity. Meanwhile, an explosion rips apart a neighborhood and changes the lives of our firefighters forever in this new episode of "Station 19",

On the Grey's Anatomy "Bottle Up and Explode!" episode, the Grey Sloan doctors spring into action after an explosion rocks Seattle, with the incoming trauma hitting close to home. Owen experiences PTSD after he hears the explosion, while his sister Megan enlists help from Winston and Hayes in confidence. In Minnesota, Meredith and Amelia meet up with a familiar face who assists in their study on an all-new episode of "Grey's Anatomy".

Watch the new trailer here: