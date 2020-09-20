VIDEO: Watch the Full FAST TIMES AND RIDGEMONT HIGH Reading Starring Jennifer Aniston, Dane Cook, Morgan Freeman, and More!

Fast Times at Ridgemont High originally streamed on Thursday, September 17

Last week's all-star Dane Cook Presents Feelin' A-Live: Fast Times at Ridgemont High premiered to over four million viewers and for those who missed out on the fun the streaming event is now available free, giving audiences the chance to donate and watch (or rewatch!) this star-studded fundraiser in support of CORE and REFORM Alliance on behalf of their efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

Watch the full reading below!

During Feelin' A-Live, Hollywood's biggest stars teamed up for an unrehearsed reading of the most memorable scenes from Fast Times at Ridgemont High, a thrill for the 4 million+ viewers who tuned in across Facebook, TikTok and LiveXLive to the hilarious, anything-goes hour of entertainment and a great tribute to the enduring legacy of Amy Heckerling and Cameron Crowe's 1982 classic film.

$135K and counting was raised in the course of a few hours directly from viewers of last night's streaming event, and donations continue to be accepted via on-demand free viewing using the 'Donate' button on Facebook, via text message (Text CORE to 707070), or directly at coreresponse.org. For more info, visit linktr.ee/CORE_Response.

Audiences discovered which iconic character each played live during last night's event to the great delight of all who tuned in. #FastTimesLive starred (in alphabetical order): Jennifer Aniston as Linda Barrett, Dane Cook as Mark "Rat", Morgan Freeman as Narrator, Henry Golding as Mr. Vargas, Jimmy Kimmel as Various Characters, Shia LaBeouf as Spicoli, John Legend as Charles Jefferson, Ray Liotta as Mr. Hand, Matthew McConaughey as Mike Damone, CORE co-founder Sean Penn as Pizza Guy, Brad Pitt as Brad Hamilton, and Julia Roberts as Stacy Hamilton.

The event was also marked by special appearances from Fast Times director Amy Heckerling and screenwriter Cameron Crowe, who appeared together at the end of the table read; Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who introduced the film; and Chrissy Teigen, who made a brief but memorable cameo when she walked into the frame of husband John Legend's camera, to the great surprise of the entire cast.

This unrehearsed table read was a fundraiser for two vital organizations: the emergency relief nonprofit CORE, the humanitarian organization co-founded by Sean Penn and CEO Ann Lee, currently on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19 providing testing and relief services in the United States; and the REFORM Alliance, which is focused on passing laws to reform the criminal justice system and protecting the incarcerated population from the spread of COVID-19.

Dane Cook Presents Feelin' A-Live, a virtual table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, originally streamed last night, Thursday, September 17 at 9PM ET/6PM PT. Executive produced by Dane Cook and Ivan Dudynsky, Feelin' A-Live was presented in association with Deviants Media Inc. and JWP, and sponsored by SnackPop.com.

