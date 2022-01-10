VIDEO: Watch the Final JACKASS FOREVER Trailer

The final trailer for Jackass Forever has been released. The new film will be released on February 4, 2022.

Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further in jackass forever.

The film stars Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy, Sean "Poopies" McInerney, Zach Holmes, Eric Manaka introducing Jasper, Rachel Wolfson.

Jackass Forever has been rated R for strong crude material and dangerous stunts, graphic nudity and language throughout.

Watch the new trailer here: