VIDEO: Watch the Cold Open For AMERICAN GREED Elizabeth Holmes Episode

The episode is set to air on Wednesday, January 12 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on CNBC.

American Greed reveals fresh details about one of the MOST INFAMOUS alleged corporate fraud cases of the 21st century - Theranos, now back in the news with the blockbuster trial of founder and former CEO Elizabeth Holmes.

Former employees, whistleblowers, and even a family friend-turned-foe provide new insights into the company's leadership and the mysterious long-term relationship between Holmes and her top deputy, Sunny Balwani.

VIDEO: Watch the Cold Open For AMERICAN GREED Elizabeth Holmes Episode
