Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Cast of ABC's QUEENS Talk About the New Musical Series

pixeltracker

The new series airs Tuesday nights on ABC.

Oct. 20, 2021  
VIDEO: Watch the Cast of ABC's QUEENS Talk About the New Musical Series

The cast of Queens appeared on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to talk about the new musical series.

Cast members Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez spoke to Good Morning America's Deborah Roberts about their new series, which premiered last night on ABC.

Watch the full interview below!

"Queens" follows a fractured girl group living in the shadows of their once prominent hip-hop dynasty. After their popularity skyrocketed with the success of their chart-topping single, "Nasty Girl," they were once regarded as one of the greatest girl groups of their generation.

Despite critical and commercial success, the group was plagued by internal conflict and jealousy. Estranged and out of touch, the four women, now in their 40s reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the '90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world.

Watch the interview here:


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Beautiful As You Feel Magnet
Beautiful As You Feel Magnet
Anastasia Royal Mess Velvet Pouch
Anastasia Royal Mess Velvet Pouch
Summer Sunglasses
Summer Sunglasses

From This Author Michael Major