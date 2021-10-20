VIDEO: Watch the Cast of ABC's QUEENS Talk About the New Musical Series

The cast of Queens appeared on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to talk about the new musical series.

Cast members Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez spoke to Good Morning America's Deborah Roberts about their new series, which premiered last night on ABC.

Watch the full interview below!

"Queens" follows a fractured girl group living in the shadows of their once prominent hip-hop dynasty. After their popularity skyrocketed with the success of their chart-topping single, "Nasty Girl," they were once regarded as one of the greatest girl groups of their generation.

Despite critical and commercial success, the group was plagued by internal conflict and jealousy. Estranged and out of touch, the four women, now in their 40s reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the '90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world.

