VIDEO: Watch the Beginning of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Season Three Premiere

The season premieres tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Sep. 28, 2022  

Bravo has shared the dramatic first minutes of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" season three, which premieres Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Returning for season three are Housewives Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah. Joining this season as friends are Danna Bui-Negrete, Angie Harrington and Angie Katsanevas.

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" is produced by Shed Media (a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television). Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Lori Gordon and Luke Neslage executive produce. Andy Cohen also serves as an executive producer.

Bravo is the premier lifestyle and entertainment brand that drives cultural conversation around its high-quality, interactive original content across all platforms. The network features a diverse slate of original programming, including Emmy Award-winning "Top Chef" and "Project Runway," fan-favorites "Vanderpump Rules," "Below Deck," "Southern Charm," and the highly popular "Million Dollar Listing" and "The Real Housewives" franchises.

Watch the clip here:

