VIDEO: Watch a Digital Exclusive From THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW

Each week THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW will showcase Amber’s signature smart and silly take on the week's news.

In recent weeks, COVID-19 has had a huge surge in many states, but none as bad as the state of Florida. Everyone's always making fun of Florida, but here on The Amber Ruffin Show, we are not gonna do that. Well, our writer, Shantira Jackson, who's a native Floridian, doesn't want to do that, so she's here to talk to her people in a segment we call, ""Man, Florida.""

Watch the segment below!

Each week THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW will showcase Amber's signature smart and silly take on the week's news. No matter what's happening in the world, Amber will respond to it with a charming mix of seriousness, nonsense, and evening gowns. THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW is a topical late-night show with just the good parts - the comedy. Amber Ruffin, Jenny Hagel, Seth Meyers, and Mike Shoemaker serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You