VIDEO: Watch Tom Hiddleston in an All New Trailer For Marvel's LOKI

Marvel Studios has released a brand new teaser for its upcoming series "Loki." The all-new, original series debuts exclusively on Disney+ on June 11, 2021.

Watch the trailer for "Loki" below!

Marvel Studios' "Loki" features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother's shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of "Avengers: Endgame." Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs "Loki," and Michael Waldron is head writer.

