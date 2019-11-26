VIDEO: Watch Michael Eric Dyson Interviewed on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Michael Eric Dyson explains why he decided to teach a class at Georgetown University about Jay-Z (it's not just about dope lyrics) and why he split his book about the legendary rapper into three distinct categories: history, poetry and politics.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You