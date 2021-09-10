VIDEO: Watch Michael C. Hall in the DEXTER Reboot Trailer

SHOWTIME has released the official trailer for its upcoming special event series Dexter: New Blood, starring Emmy nominee Michael C. Hall as America's favorite serial killer.

Dexter: New Blood will premiere Sunday, November 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME. Joining Hall is returning original Dexter star Jennifer Carpenter as Dexter's sister Deb in a new iteration.

Jack Alcott stars as Dexter's teenage son Harrison, who mysteriously returns to Dexter's LIFE AFTER 10 years apart. The cast also features Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie's Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe) and Clancy Brown (The Crown, Billions). Reuniting Hall with original series showrunner Clyde Phillips, Dexter: New Blood consists of 10 one-hour episodes.

Set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, Dexter: New Blood finds him living under an assumed name in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York. Dexter may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his Dark Passenger inevitably beckons.

Michael C. Hall recently starred Hedwig and the Angry Inch on Broadway. Past Broadway credits include Will Eno's Broadway production of The Realistic Jones, directed by Sam Gold and co-starring Toni Collette, Tracy Letts, and Marisa Tomei. He made his Broadway debut in 1999 as the Emcee in Sam Mendes' revival of Cabaret and portrayed Billy Flynn in 2002 in the revival of Chicago.

Watch the trailer here: