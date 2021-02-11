VIDEO: Watch Chloé Zhao's 'Behind the Scene' Video on NOMADLAND

AFI AWARDS celebrates NOMADLAND with brand new content featuring the creators of the film. Actor and producer Peter Spears accepts the AFI AWARDS honor on behalf of the creative ensemble and introduces the film to the AFI Movie Club audience. Director Chloé Zhao takes the audience "Behind the Scene" of when Frances McDormand's Fern visits a desert campground community and meets Bob Wells who organizes an annual gathering of nomads.

Watch Zhao's video "Behind the Scene" video below!

"NOMADLAND looks to the horizon of an unseen America. Chloé Zhao's richly rendered portrait of one woman's life journey is a meditation on transience - exploring the natural need to be a neighbor alongside the freedom of isolation offered by the sweeping majesty of nature. The story's soul is embodied by the incomparable Frances McDormand, whose uncompromising turn as a woman on the fringe allows us to consider ourselves boldly alone because we know we'll see each other down the road again." -The American Film Institute

The AFI AWARDS celebration is sponsored by Audi, a supporter of AFI programs for the past 17 years. To commemorate each of the AFI AWARDS recipients, Audi has created the AFI AWARDS Audi Scholarships initiative providing scholarships in the name of the honorees to women and BIPOC Fellows at the AFI Conservatory - for a total contribution of $250,000. Congratulations to Liz Charky, Cinematography Fellow, recipient of the AFI AWARDS Audi Scholarship in the name of AFI AWARDS Honoree NOMADLAND.