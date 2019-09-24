VIDEO: Watch All of This Week's Performances on DANCING WITH THE STARS

The 12 celebrity and pro-dancer couples competed a second week with the first elimination of the 2019 season, live, Monday, Sept. 23, on ABC.

Watch all of this week's performances below!

For the show's second broadcast, scores from the judges from week one were carried over and combined with judges' scores from week two, which also marked the first weekly live-viewing audience vote of the season. And for the first time in "DWTS" history, a big format change in voting changes everything, which was revealed in tonight's broadcast.

After dances from the Cha Cha to the Foxtrot, the first eliminated couple of the season was revealed.

The remaining couples include the following:

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko

Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten

Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov

Karamo and Jenna Johnson

Ray Lewis and Cheryl Burke

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson

Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd

Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold

James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater

Catch next week's episode of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," "Movie Night," Monday, Sept. 30.





Related Articles View More TV Stories