VIDEO: Watch Adam Kaplan Discuss His Character on THE BIG LEAP

Fox has released a new featurette for their series THE BIG LEAP featuring Broadway's Adam Kaplan!

Watch Kaplan discuss his character, Simon Lovewell, in the new video below!

Adam Kaplan most recently played Calogero in A Bronx Tale on Broadway. He has also been seen on Broadway in Newsies, Show Boat with the New York Philharmonic and the national tour of Kinky Boots. He has performed on various stages including, Flat Rock Playhouse and Music Theatre Wichita. and has been seen in numerous concerts across the country and Japan, including a performance for the Obamas at the White House. His television work includes "Deception" (ABC), LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER (PBS). He is a graduate of Elon University with a BFA in Music Theatre.

The Big Leap is a modern tale about second chances, chasing your dreams and taking back what's yours. From creator/executive producer Liz Heldens ("The Passage," "Friday Night Lights"), director/executive producer Jason Winer ("Modern Family," "Perfect Harmony") and executive producer Sue Naegle ("Soundtrack," "The Plot Against America"), the show revolves around a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck characters attempting to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show featuring a modern reimagining of "Swan Lake."

Watch the new featurette here: