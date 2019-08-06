VIDEO: VH1 Shares Clip From BLACK INK CREW: CHICAGO

Aug. 6, 2019  

Bella wears out her welcome during the crew's trip to South Carolina when she makes inappropriate comments in the presence of Charmaine and Neek's parents. Watch the BLACK INK CREW Chicago finale tonight at 8/7c on VH1!

In the streets of Chicago, success is the only way out. BLACK INK CREW Chicago follows a passionate and ambitious group of friends through the unforgiving streets of Chicago as they band together to create new identities for themselves, their families, and their business.

