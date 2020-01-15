VIDEO: Tyler Perry Praises Netflix Ahead Of New Film Release On CBS THIS MORNING

Tyler Perry is taking on a new challenge: streaming. Perry recently made his first deal with Netflix for the movie "A Fall From Grace." He joined "CBS This Morning" to talk about the new film and also commented on the recent Oscar nominations that have prompted criticism for their lack of diversity.



Perry spoke about Netflix, saying, "One of the things that I loved about it is I walked into THE ROOM to have my first meeting with them, and I've never seen that kind of diversity in Hollywood sitting around the table. Women, every race, every sex, all represented around the table. Big ups to Netflix just for the diversity I saw when I walked in that room."



On this year's Oscar nominations, Perry said, "I think that Jennifer Lopez should have been recognized. I think that Awkwafina should have been recognized, absolutely. But I don't have an opinion of it either way. As I said before, build your own table so you don't have to keep asking people to sit at theirs. I think that the Academy has tried to invite more people of color into the voting process. We'll see what happens."



Perry then talked about the opportunities for people of color in Hollywood, saying, "I think that in the industry, as things are changing, they're changing very slowly, but I think it's going to take more people like me who are taking the bull by the horns, entrepreneurs, setting up their own shops to be able to give more opportunities to people like this who deserve it."

Watch the interview below!

Photo Credit: CBS News







