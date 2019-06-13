VIDEO: The Jonas Brothers Perform 'Only Human' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

On last night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas discuss the breakup, marriages and babies they've had in the 10 years since last appearing together on Late Night, which brother leaked their reunion plans and getting real about Disney in their documentary, Chasing Happiness.

The Jonas Brothers also perform 'Only Human' off of their newest album, "Happiness Begins."

Watch the interview and see the performance below!

Photo Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC





Related Articles View More TV Stories