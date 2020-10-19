VIDEO: The Cast of LEGALLY BLONDE Reunites on Reese Witherspoon's YouTube Channel Tomorrow

Exclusively on Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine YouTube Channel at 6:15pm ET / 3:15pm PT.

Tomorrow, Academy and Emmy Award-winning actress and producer Reese Witherspoon will premiere a surprise Legally Blonde reunion exclusively on her Hello Sunshine YouTube Channel at 6:15pm ET / 3:15pm PT.

Watch THE STREAM below!

The highly anticipated reunion that's 19 years in the making will be hosted by SNL's Chloe Fineman and feature cast members Selma Blair (Vivian Kensington), Jessica Cauffiel (Margot), Jennifer Coolidge (Paulette Bonafonté), Matthew Davis (Warner Huntington III), Ali Larter (Brooke Taylor Windham), Holland Taylor (Professor Stromwell), Alanna Ubach (Serena McGuire), Luke Wilson (Emmett Richmond), and Reese Witherspoon (Elle Woods).

Released in 2001, Legally Blonde remains as one of the most timeless comedy/romance films of the 21st century and has retained a massive cult following. The virtual reunion will feature some of the original cast members opening up about their experiences portraying the film's iconic characters, favorite scenes and exclusive behind the scenes stories.

