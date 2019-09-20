VIDEO: The CW Shares TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES Promo

The CW shares a new promo for TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES, an anthology horror series with disturbing tales of haunting for the digital age.

Watch below!

TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES is an anthology of contemporary tales of horror and haunting for the diverse and digital age. Inspired by the viral fan fiction of two sentence horror stories, this anthology series taps into universal primal fears, filtered through the anxieties of the most connected and inclusive generation. With dizzying advancements in technology, social progress, inequality and environmental degradation...the things that haunt us are still the same.

Executive produced by Vera Miao ("Best Friends Forever"), Emily Wiedemann ("Creative Control") and Chazz Carfora ("Stories From The Felt"), TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES is from Stage 13 in association with Warner Bros.









Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You