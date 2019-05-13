VIDEO: The CW Shares SUPERGIRL 'The Quest For Peace' Promo

May. 13, 2019  

Supergirl is new Sundays at 8/7c on The CW, and available next day on The CW App.

SUPERGIRL is based on the DC character Kara Zor-El, Superman's cousin, who after 12 years of keeping her powers a secret on Earth, decides to finally embrace her superhuman abilities and be the hero she was always meant to be. Kara lives in National City assisting media mogul Cat Grant. However, Kara's days of keeping her talents a secret are over when Hank Henshaw, head of a super-secret agency, enlists her to help protect the citizens of National City from sinister threats.

The CW Network features the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, Jane The Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The 100, iZombie, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.

VIDEO: The CW Shares SUPERGIRL 'The Quest For Peace' Promo
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories


More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Renee Zellweger Sings 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' in JUDY Trailer
  • VIDEO: Get Ready for FOSSE/VERDON with Original CHICAGO Footage!
  • VIDEO: SNL Parodies BEAUTY AND THE BEAST With 'Teapot and the Beast' Sketch
  • VIDEO: Michael Arden Performs 'Out There' From THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
  • VIDEO: Bryan Cranston and Stephen Colbert Take THE LATE SHOW's Studio Audience Through Times Square
  • VIDEO: ZAYN and Zhavia Ward Release 'A Whole New World' From Disney's Live-Action ALADDIN Film

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup