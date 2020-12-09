Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Taraji P. Henson Gushes About Megan Thee Stallion on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Taraji P. Henson talks about being in Megan Thee Stallion’s music video for 'Body.'

Dec. 9, 2020  

Taraji P. Henson talks about being in Megan Thee Stallion's music video for "Body," which skills she gained during quarantine and her new show Peace of Mind with Taraji.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

