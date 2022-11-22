VIDEO: Tabitha Brown Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

The New York Times bestselling author and viral star Tabitha Brown makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Tuesday, November 22.

The "Cooking from the Spirit" cookbook author shares how she cried an entire flight after meeting the legendary Patti LaBelle at the airport as she was flying home to her ill mother, believing it was a sign that everything was going to be all right.

The actress-turned-viral cook reveals how to trust yourself in THE KITCHEN and that she chooses joy and light every day to stay positive.

The week continues with Grammy Award-winning artist Toni Braxton, followed by history-making actress Laverne Cox on Thanksgiving, and the hilarious Howie Mandel.

