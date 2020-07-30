VIDEO: THE OFFICE Co-Stars B.J. Novak & Rainn Wilson Reunite on HEY THERE, HUMAN

The two discussed what they are doing with their time and more.

In another reunion of "The Office," B.J. Novak joined Rainn Wilson to catch up on the latest episode of his Instagram live series with SoulPancake, "Hey There, Human" where BJ discussed how he urges creatives to utilize this time as the reset we all need.

Check out the episode below!

"Hey There, Human," is a daily Instagram Live series, hosted by actor and SoulPancake co-founder, Rainn Wilson on the @SoulPancake Instagram channel. In continuing SoulPancake's decade-long mission to celebrate humanity and inspire and connect audiences worldwide, the series mixes Rainn's signature style of deep thinking and compassion with his unfiltered and unfettered humor. "Hey There, Human" invites viewers to join Rainn and discuss their realities, fears and stories of coping with quarantine, as well as showcasing creative ways people are staying connected and hopeful in this new era of social distancing. Episodes are streamed every Tuesday and Thursday at 12pm PT on the @SoulPancake Instagram channel.

