VIDEO: THE LAST COLOR Opens in Los Angeles This Friday, October 25

A nine-year-old fearless tightrope walker and flower seller, Chhoti, savors her dream to save Rs. 300 ($ 4), so she can attend school. The Last Color traces Chhoti and her best friend Chintu's daily struggles for survival on the streets of the ancient city of Banaras, India.

Chhoti befriends Noor, a white-clad widow who suffers a life of total abstinence and is disallowed from taking part in any festivities, especially Holi, the Indian festival of colors.

Over time, Choti and Noor's friendship and uplifting spiritual bond breaks through the barriers of the caste system. Noor encourages THE BRAVE little girl to face life with courage, education, and dignity, while sharing her fondest childhood memory of playing with colors. Chhoti promises Noor that during this upcoming Holi, she will finally splash Noor with her favorite pink color.

But on Holi's eve, Noor passes away, and during a sweep, Chhoti is imprisoned by the corrupt police, led by the violent and bullying Raja. Will Chhoti be able to keep her promise?

Twenty-four years later, Chhoti becomes an advocate and fights for the societal reforms that will bring about rehabilitation of both street children and widows. The Last Color is a story of promises kept, true friendships, and the freedom of the human spirit.

Watch the trailer below!





