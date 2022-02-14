VIDEO: TBS Debuts RAT IN THE KITCHEN Season One Trailer

During The TNets (TBS, TNT, truTV) Winter TCA presentation on Monday, February 14, TBS released assets from a variety of series including the official trailer of TBS' "Rat in the Kitchen," premiering Thursday, March 31.

Premiering on TBS on March 31st, "Rat in the Kitchen," hosted by Natasha Leggero and Chef Ludo Lefebvre, is far more than a traditional cooking show - it's a game of high stakes cat and mouse where viewers get to play detective.

In each episode of this comedic cooking whodunnit, a mix of professional chefs and passionate home cooks compete in a series of creative cooking challenges, earning cash in their bank for every dish that impresses judge Chef Ludo Lefebvre. But they'll have to avert the meddling of an undercover rat determined to sabotage the dishes and undermine their chances at victory.

The 10-hour series is produced for TBS by ITV America's Thinkfactory Media, in association with ITV Studios' Possessed. It is executive produced by Adam Reed, Adam Freeman, Simon Thomas, Bernie Schaeffer, Kenny Rosen and Michael O'Sullivan for Thinkfactory, and by Glenn Hugill for Possessed. It is distributed internationally by ITV Studios.

Watch the new trailer here: