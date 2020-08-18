VIDEO: Susan Sarandon Leads Tear-Jerking Family Drama in New BLACKBIRD Trailer

Sam Neill, Kate Winslet, and Mia Wasikowska co-star.

This one is going to require some tissues. Millenium Films has released the official trailer for BLACKBIRD starring Susan Sarandon (ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW) and Sam Neill (JURASSIC PARK). What begins as an awkward and humorous black comedy gives way to real emotion.

Watch the trailer below!

Lily (Susan Sarandon) and Paul (Sam Neill) summon their loved ones to their beach house for one final gathering after Lily decides to end her long battle with ALS. The couple is planning a loving weekend complete with holiday traditions, but the mood becomes strained when unresolved issues surface between Lily and her daughters Jennifer (Kate Winslet) and Anna (Mia Wasikowska). Joining the collective farewell are Lily's son in law (Rainn Wilson), her lifelong friend (Lindsay Duncan), daughter's partner (Bex Taylor-Klaus) and grandson (Anson Boon). Her story is ultimately one of hope, love and a celebration of life.

BLACKBIRD is directed by Roger Michell (NOTTING HILL). The script was written by Christian Torpe based on his 2014 Danish film, SILENT HEART.

BLACKBIRD come to theaters and will be availalble on VOD September 18.

