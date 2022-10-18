Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Sundance Now Debuts THE SUSPECT Trailer Starring Aidan Turner

All five episodes of the drama will premiere Thursday, November 3 on Sundance Now and AMC+.

Oct. 18, 2022  

AMC Networks' Sundance Now has released the trailer for its original five-part thriller, The Suspect, starring Aidan Turner (Poldark, Leonardo, The Hobbit Trilogy) and based on the bestselling novel by acclaimed crime writer Michael Robotham. All five episodes of the drama will premiere Thursday, November 3 on Sundance Now and AMC+.

The Suspect follows Doctor Joe O'Loughlin (Turner), who appears to have the perfect life - a devoted wife, a loving daughter, successful practice as a clinical psychologist, media profile and a publishing deal. He's even a hero online after rescuing a young patient who was ready to jump from the tenth floor of the hospital where Joe works.

When a young woman is found in a shallow grave in a West London cemetery, veteran police officer DI Vincent Ruiz (Shaun Parkes, Small Axe, Lost in Space) and his young partner DS Riya Devi (Anjli Mohindra, The Lazarus Project, Vigil) are assigned to the investigation. But has the young woman been murdered or is this a case of suicide? As a successful author, Doctor Joe's opinion is much sought after and when he meets DS Devi he's only too willing to offer help with profiling and his expertise.

Now known for his risk-taking and rule-breaking, does Joe have more to hide? His recent diagnosis with a debilitating illness could explain his behavior. But as the investigation into Catherine's death gathers pace, we start to ask, do we know the real Joe, or does he have a secret life? And has his work as a clinical psychologist allowed him to develop a criminal mindset? Or worse?

The Suspect also stars Camilla Beeput (Save Me (Too), Peep Show) as Julianne, Adam James (Vigil, Doctor Foster), Sian Clifford (Quiz, Fleabag) as Dr. Rachel Fenwick and Bobby Scofield (Time, Anthony) as Bobby.

From World Productions, The Suspect is executive produced by Jake Lushington (Vigil, Born to Kill), James Strong (Vanity Fair, Broadchurch) and Peter Berry (Gangs of London). Written for screen by Berry, Strong directed the first three episodes and Camilla Strøm Henriksen (Phoenix, Occupied, The Truth Will Out) directed the last two.

Watch the new trailer here:


