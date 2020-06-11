VIDEO: Stacey Abrams Talks Joining Biden's Ticket as VP, The HEROES Act, and More on THE LATE SHOW

Activist, Georgia gubernatorial candidate and the author and "Our Time Is Now," Stacey Abrams was a guest on Wednesday's episode of THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT to discuss the current issues in our country. Abrams, who has been talked about as a potential Vice President candidate for Joe Biden, tells Colbert that she "is prepared to do the job if asked." , does not demur when asked if she would make a good running mate for Joe Biden in November.

Abrams also tells Colbert that Americans must remain vigilant and outspoken about instances of voter suppression and urges Senators to pass the HEROES Act to protect Americans' access to voting by mail.

Watch the interview below!

