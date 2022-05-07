Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Sophie Turner Talks Being Starstruck, THE STAIRCASE, and More on THE TONIGHT SHOW

The first episode of the miniseries premiered on HBO Max on May 5th.

May. 7, 2022  

Sophie Turner appeared on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON last night to discuss the Met Gala, her husband, Joe Jonas, and being starstruck. The actress, who is currently pregnant with her second child, shared stories about her first date with Jonas, as well as being awed by Kendall Jenner. Turner is starring in the upcoming HBO Max docuseries, The Staircase, which centers around the mysterious death of Kathleen Peterson and her husband, Michael's subsequent trial. She acts alongside Colin Firth, Odessa Young, and Toni Collette.

Turner has been most notably seen in GAME OF THRONES as Sansa Stark. She has also starred in the films Another Me, Dark Phoenix, Barely Lethal, Josie, and X-Men: Apocalypse. Watch the interview below!

Photo Credits: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Click Here to Watch the Video!



